Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.05. 1,613,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,004. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

