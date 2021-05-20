Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $847.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post $847.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.23 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,799. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.34. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

