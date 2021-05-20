Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.55 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $310.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 121,401 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

