Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $806.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $201.46. 282,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,247. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.