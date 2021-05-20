Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $17.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $18.22 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $68.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.36. 7,374,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.