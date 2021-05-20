Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTCT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

