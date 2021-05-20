Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

