Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

