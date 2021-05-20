Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $143.53. 111,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

