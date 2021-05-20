Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

CSOD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,224 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $4,400,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

