Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $254.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,446. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

