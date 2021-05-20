Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.11. 3,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,379. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.07 and a 200-day moving average of $273.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.