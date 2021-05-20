Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 6,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,693. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

