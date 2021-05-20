Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report sales of $72.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.51 million to $73.82 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $295.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.86 million to $299.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.96 million, with estimates ranging from $302.14 million to $314.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.45 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $964.87 million, a PE ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

