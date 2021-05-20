Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.17 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $763,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

