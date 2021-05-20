Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $219.41. The company had a trading volume of 213,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,120. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

