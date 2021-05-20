Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

ONCY opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

