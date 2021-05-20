Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA stock opened at $162.72 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.