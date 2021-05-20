Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $17.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,716,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,288. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

