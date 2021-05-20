Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report sales of $12.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.52 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $33.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

