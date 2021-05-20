Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

