Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,920. The firm has a market cap of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

