YUSRA (YUSRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $226,888.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00459795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00206800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004294 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.01004980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035040 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,626,223 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

