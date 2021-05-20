Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,727 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

