Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

YTEN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

