Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

YSG opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

YSG has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

