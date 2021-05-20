Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $7.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $12,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

