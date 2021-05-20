XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.99 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,105 shares of company stock worth $73,077,257. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

