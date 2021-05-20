XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Raised by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for about 5.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $123,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 79,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

