XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Holdings Boosted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. XPeng comprises about 5.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $123,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 79,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.