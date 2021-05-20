Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,968. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.