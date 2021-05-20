Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $2.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.78. 6,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,250. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $728.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

