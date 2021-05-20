X-CASH Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,955.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $33,955.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007142 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,816,445,112 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

