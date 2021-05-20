Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$47,729.03 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 36,518 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$47,729.03 ($34,092.16).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 148,965 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$97,721.04 ($69,800.74).

On Friday, April 30th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 18,081 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$24,101.97 ($17,215.70).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 36,590 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$47,932.90 ($34,237.79).

On Friday, April 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 16,824 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,039.44 ($15,742.46).

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 41,753 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,779.94 ($39,128.53).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 604,242 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$845,334.56 ($603,810.40).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 84,856 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,991.65 ($79,279.75).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 816,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

