Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber Sells 3,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

