Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.