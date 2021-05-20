WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of WNS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 655,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,682 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 151,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WNS by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

