Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.79 on Thursday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

