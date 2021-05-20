Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 4%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.97 and last traded at $71.00. 12,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 679,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.