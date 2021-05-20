Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0596

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $23,038.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.