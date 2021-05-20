WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Major Shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 948,200 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 176.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.