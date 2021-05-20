Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

