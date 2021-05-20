Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$72.50 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.88.

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.43. The company had a trading volume of 445,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

