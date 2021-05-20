Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WFSTF. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

WFSTF stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

