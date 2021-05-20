Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,534. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

