Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE GDO opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

