WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins Sells 1,125 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WSBC stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in WesBanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

