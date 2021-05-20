Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

