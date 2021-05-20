Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $562.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.85 and a 200-day moving average of $548.26. The company has a market cap of $350.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

