Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

